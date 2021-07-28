Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of NYSE JMIA opened at $21.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Jumia Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $69.89. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 3.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.66.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMIA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Jumia Technologies by 685.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,812,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,300 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,981,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,687,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,171,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,217,000 after acquiring an additional 213,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jumia Technologies (JMIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.