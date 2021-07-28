Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) CEO Brian John Sells 250,000 Shares

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) CEO Brian John sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $697,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jupiter Wellness stock opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.13. Jupiter Wellness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $8.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Jupiter Wellness in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jupiter Wellness in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Jupiter Wellness in the first quarter valued at $9,433,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Jupiter Wellness in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jupiter Wellness in the first quarter valued at $58,000.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for use in the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.

