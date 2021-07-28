JustBet (WINR) Price Tops $0.0012

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 28th. One JustBet coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, JustBet has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar. JustBet has a market cap of $1.40 million and $6,506.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

