K-Bro Linen Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of KBL stock opened at C$45.00 on Wednesday. K-Bro Linen has a 52-week low of C$26.25 and a 52-week high of C$47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of C$480.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.20.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$47.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$45.89 million. Equities analysts anticipate that K-Bro Linen will post 2.0899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on KBL shares. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Acumen Capital increased their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. K-Bro Linen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.13.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

