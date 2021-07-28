Kaizen Financial Strategies Acquires New Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in KLA by 29.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of KLA by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 179,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,448,000 after purchasing an additional 42,004 shares during the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Torray LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $1,695,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in KLA by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,230,000 after buying an additional 10,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary B. Moore acquired 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,136 shares of company stock worth $6,268,334 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.81.

KLA stock traded up $6.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $315.67. The stock had a trading volume of 13,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,733. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $171.31 and a twelve month high of $359.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $313.31.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

