Kaizen Financial Strategies Boosts Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 240.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,068,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZTS. Raymond James downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus upped their target price on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. upped their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.21.

Zoetis stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,709. The company has a market capitalization of $96.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $203.94.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

