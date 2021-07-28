Kaizen Financial Strategies Buys Shares of 6,113 World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Cfra downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.42.

WWE stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.95. 3,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,388. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.40. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $70.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

