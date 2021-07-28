Kaizen Financial Strategies Grows Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,386 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises approximately 1.1% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $639,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 318,671 shares of company stock worth $44,492,295 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMAT stock traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.19. 175,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,009,706. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

