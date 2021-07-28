Kaizen Financial Strategies Sells 1,691 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Kaizen Financial Strategies cut its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 9.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 45,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 10,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $414,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,660.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $5,421,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 589,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,476,781.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 331,054 shares of company stock valued at $15,385,161. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FNF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.07. 17,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,775,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.17. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $47.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.38.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.97%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

