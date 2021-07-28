Kaizen Financial Strategies Sells 455 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Kaizen Financial Strategies decreased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 478.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,440,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 250.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,063,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,419 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3,799.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,563,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,322 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 566,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,340,000 after acquiring an additional 17,685 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 173,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,235,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.38. The stock had a trading volume of 117,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360,748. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.11. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $126.00 and a 12-month high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

