Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.15 Million

Analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) will post $5.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.96 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $830,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 520.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $30.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.20 million to $39.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $117.32 million, with estimates ranging from $74.80 million to $146.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,318.03% and a negative return on equity of 101.43%. The business had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kala Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.15.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $43,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

KALA stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.71. 782,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,279,829. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.18. The company has a market cap of $239.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.96. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $9.97.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

