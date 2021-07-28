Karbo (KRB) Hits One Day Volume of $79.00

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. Karbo has a total market cap of $960,911.19 and $79.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Karbo coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Karbo has traded 33.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Karbo alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $226.09 or 0.00570930 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000867 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 37.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo Profile

Karbo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 9,145,060 coins. The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Karbo is karbowanec.com . Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karbo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency that uses the cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was created as a national cryptocurrency for the Ukranian community “

Karbo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karbo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Karbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Karbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karbo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.