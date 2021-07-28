Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

PPRUY has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of PPRUY stock opened at $88.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.00 billion, a PE ratio of 49.33 and a beta of 0.83. Kering has a fifty-two week low of $56.20 and a fifty-two week high of $92.34.

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

