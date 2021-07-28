Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Keurig Dr Pepper has set its FY 2021 guidance at 1.582-1.610 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.58-1.61 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. On average, analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $35.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.56. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $37.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 691,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,894,034.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 8,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $322,580.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 73,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,015.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.17.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

