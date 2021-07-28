KeyCorp Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) – KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Pool in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.30. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on POOL. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.14.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $471.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pool has a 52-week low of $285.92 and a 52-week high of $478.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $449.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total transaction of $7,324,789.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,120,444.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total value of $773,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,211 shares of company stock worth $16,592,946 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POOL. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 2,375.7% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after buying an additional 16,416 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Pool by 2.6% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Pool by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 76.2% during the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 13,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Pool during the first quarter worth $2,786,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.