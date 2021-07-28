KeyCorp Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) – KeyCorp raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Altra Industrial Motion in a report issued on Sunday, July 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.42 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.20. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AIMC. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.25 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.80 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.80 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $59.77 on Tuesday. Altra Industrial Motion has a one year low of $33.61 and a one year high of $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.04.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIMC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,691,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,302,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,995,000 after purchasing an additional 920,387 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,759,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 920,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,027,000 after purchasing an additional 565,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 994,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,036,000 after purchasing an additional 403,384 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $563,600.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,095.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $73,939.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,437.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,540 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.