KeyCorp Comments on Texas Instruments Incorporated’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Texas Instruments in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.99. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share.

TXN has been the topic of several other research reports. Cascend Securities increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $185.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.56. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $125.43 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

