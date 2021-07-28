KeyCorp Trims Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Target Price to $175.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the game software company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on EA. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.41.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $141.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.69. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $833,572.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,940.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 70,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total transaction of $10,052,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,473.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 127,837 shares of company stock worth $18,243,474. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,479,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 10.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,392 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 8.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,073 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,785,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 19.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,601 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,614,000 after acquiring an additional 31,360 shares during the period. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

