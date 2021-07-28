Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 227 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GD traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.76. 20,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,413. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.72. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $129.17 and a 52 week high of $197.51.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

GD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.47.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

