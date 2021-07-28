Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 84 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,509 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $5,571,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,489,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVGO traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $476.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,815. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $469.61. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $306.00 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The company has a market cap of $195.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,590 shares of company stock valued at $713,926 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.84.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

