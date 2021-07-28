Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 77.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 156,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $97,070,000 after purchasing an additional 15,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE TDG traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $648.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 240.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.63. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $421.47 and a one year high of $688.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $650.24.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.10 EPS. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TDG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.14.

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total transaction of $6,646,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total transaction of $26,580,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,347 shares in the company, valued at $27,475,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,000 shares of company stock worth $54,835,440 in the last three months. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.