Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $2.91 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

BIV traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $90.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,014. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.98. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.21 and a 1-year high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

