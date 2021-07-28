Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,744 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 62.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Zoetis by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Barclays increased their price target on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. increased their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus raised their target price on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.21.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $203.01. 6,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,709. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $96.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.41, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $203.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.00.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

