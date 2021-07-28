Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €96.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KGX. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Kion Group in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €87.50 ($102.94).

Shares of FRA:KGX opened at €88.76 ($104.42) on Tuesday. Kion Group has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($96.26). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €89.37.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

