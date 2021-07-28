KLA (KLAC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect KLA to post earnings of $3.94 per share for the quarter. KLA has set its Q4 2021 guidance at 3.470-4.350 EPS and its Q4 guidance at $3.47-4.35 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. On average, analysts expect KLA to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $309.00 on Wednesday. KLA has a 12-month low of $171.31 and a 12-month high of $359.69. The firm has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $313.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,906 shares in the company, valued at $17,925,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,136 shares of company stock worth $6,268,334. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. increased their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.81.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

