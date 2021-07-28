Koala Co. (OTCMKTS:KARE) Short Interest Update

Koala Co. (OTCMKTS:KARE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,500 shares, an increase of 211.1% from the June 30th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

KARE remained flat at $$0.01 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,737. Koala has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01.

Koala Company Profile

Koala Corp. is a technology company that engages in the development of new technologies and services in the areas of emerging technology. It concentrates on the following areas: government, services, fuel, television, green, bank, and telecom. The firm also develops cellular and voice over internet protocol.

