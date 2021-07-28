Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DSM N V ADR is involved in the Chemicals Industry. Their main focus is on base materials, performance materials, materials processing, base chemicals and fine chemicals and coating resins. They are also involved in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas deposits in the North Sea, as well as the licensing of chemical technology and know-how; in addition the company produces ingredients for bakery products. DSM is a world market leader in a number of products, including caprolactam, melamine and EPDM synthetic rubber. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RDSMY. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays raised Koninklijke DSM to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke DSM has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of RDSMY opened at $49.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.04. Koninklijke DSM has a 52-week low of $37.34 and a 52-week high of $50.75. The company has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $1.1771 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. Koninklijke DSM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.10%.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

