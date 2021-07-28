Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) PT Set at €52.00 by Berenberg Bank

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been assigned a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €51.27 ($60.32).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 1-year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.