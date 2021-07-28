Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €50.97 ($59.96).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PHIA shares. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a fifty-two week high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.