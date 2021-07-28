Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 51.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 8,937 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Koppers were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KOP. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 5,131.4% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 788,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,400,000 after buying an additional 773,200 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the first quarter worth $54,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the first quarter worth $594,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 0.5% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 96,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Koppers during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $606,859.86. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $219,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.21 million, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.90 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KOP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

