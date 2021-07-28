Kore Private Wealth LLC Buys New Position in GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX)

Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GXGX. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GX Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $470,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of GX Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GX Acquisition in the first quarter worth $202,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of GX Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,324,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of GX Acquisition in the first quarter worth $10,978,000. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GXGX opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.03. GX Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $12.58.

GX Acquisition (NASDAQ:GXGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $2.62.

About GX Acquisition

GX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

