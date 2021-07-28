Kore Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPM stock opened at $44.41 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.69. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.37.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.94 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 19.64%.

WPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

