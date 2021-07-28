Kore Private Wealth LLC Takes $218,000 Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 606 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in DexCom by 141.2% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 53.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 58.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in DexCom by 100.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXCM opened at $448.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.96 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $410.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.70. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $463.22.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.67 million. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. Equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.79, for a total transaction of $229,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 5,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.88, for a total transaction of $2,102,635.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,603 shares of company stock valued at $27,226,014. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DXCM. Cowen cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.00.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

