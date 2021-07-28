Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DNUT. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.71 price objective on the stock. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.71 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 20.65.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

DNUT stock opened at 16.43 on Monday. Krispy Kreme has a 52 week low of 15.50 and a 52 week high of 21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

In related news, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab acquired 5,882,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 16.02 per share, with a total value of 94,235,295.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Olivier Goudet acquired 294,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 16.02 per share, for a total transaction of 4,711,770.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.