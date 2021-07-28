Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on DNUT. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.71 price objective on the stock. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.71 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 20.65.
DNUT stock opened at 16.43 on Monday. Krispy Kreme has a 52 week low of 15.50 and a 52 week high of 21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.27.
Krispy Kreme Company Profile
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.
