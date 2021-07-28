Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) Downgraded to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HSBC currently has $49.40 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KRNTY. Stifel Nicolaus raised Krones from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Krones in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Krones in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KRNTY opened at $49.40 on Tuesday. Krones has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $49.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.24.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

