L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.01. L.B. Foster shares last traded at $17.89, with a volume of 15,544 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.68 million, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.01.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $116.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.79 million. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 1.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L.B. Foster will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Barington Capital Group L.P. acquired a new stake in L.B. Foster during the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in L.B. Foster by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. 66.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L.B. Foster Company provides products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support critical infrastructure projects worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technologies and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

