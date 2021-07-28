L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.01. L.B. Foster shares last traded at $17.89, with a volume of 15,544 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.68 million, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.01.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Barington Capital Group L.P. acquired a new stake in L.B. Foster during the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in L.B. Foster by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. 66.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR)
L.B. Foster Company provides products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support critical infrastructure projects worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technologies and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.
See Also: Hold Rating
Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.