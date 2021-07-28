Lagardère SCA (EPA:MMB) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Lagardère SCA (EPA:MMB) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €21.36 ($25.13). Lagardère SCA shares last traded at €21.08 ($24.80), with a volume of 47,802 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €20.83.

About Lagardère SCA (EPA:MMB)

LagardÃ¨re SCA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through two divisions: LagardÃ¨re Publishing, and LagardÃ¨re Travel Retail. The LagardÃ¨re Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.

