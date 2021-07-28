Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.600-$8.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.05 billion-$4.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.07 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $682.86.

Lam Research stock traded up $12.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $635.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,181,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,129. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $292.28 and a twelve month high of $673.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $631.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

