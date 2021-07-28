Langley Steinert Sells 13,994 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $403,447.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $398,129.30.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $403,167.14.

On Monday, July 19th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $382,735.90.

On Friday, July 16th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $382,176.14.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $876,652.62.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $374,199.56.

On Monday, July 12th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $374,339.50.

On Friday, July 9th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $360,485.44.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Langley Steinert sold 10,310 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $259,399.60.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $368,462.02.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $27.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.63. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CARG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CarGurus by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,398,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,864 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth about $63,430,000. Atreides Management LP raised its holdings in CarGurus by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,796 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in CarGurus by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,739,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,442,000 after purchasing an additional 845,513 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in CarGurus by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 9,283,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,232,000 after purchasing an additional 716,000 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

