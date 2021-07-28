Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.27.

LVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.39. 353,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,427,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of -25.21 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.20. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 33.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.05) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.