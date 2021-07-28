LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) versus AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) Head-To-Head Comparison

AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) and LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

AmeriServ Financial has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LCNB has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AmeriServ Financial and LCNB’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AmeriServ Financial $63.16 million 1.01 $4.60 million N/A N/A LCNB $79.52 million 2.73 $20.08 million $1.55 10.80

LCNB has higher revenue and earnings than AmeriServ Financial.

Profitability

This table compares AmeriServ Financial and LCNB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmeriServ Financial 8.66% 5.33% 0.43% LCNB 26.11% 8.57% 1.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for AmeriServ Financial and LCNB, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AmeriServ Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A LCNB 0 0 1 0 3.00

LCNB has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.54%. Given LCNB’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LCNB is more favorable than AmeriServ Financial.

Dividends

AmeriServ Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. LCNB pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. LCNB pays out 49.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AmeriServ Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and LCNB has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. LCNB is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.0% of AmeriServ Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of LCNB shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of AmeriServ Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of LCNB shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LCNB beats AmeriServ Financial on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

AmeriServ Financial Company Profile

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, and money orders. The company also provides lending, depository, and related financial services, such as commercial real estate mortgage loans, short and medium-term loans, revolving credit arrangements, lines of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate-construction loans, business savings accounts, certificates of deposit, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services to commercial, industrial, financial, and governmental customers. In addition, the company offers personal trust products and services, including personal portfolio investment management, estate planning and administration, custodial services, and pre-need trusts; institutional trust products and services comprising 401(k) plans, defined benefit and defined contribution employee benefit plans, and individual retirement accounts; financial services consisting of the sale of mutual funds, annuities, and insurance products; and union collective investment funds to invest union pension dollars in construction projects that utilize union labor. Further, it engages in underwriting as reinsurer of credit life and disability insurance. The company operates through a network of 16 banking locations in Allegheny, Cambria, Centre, Somerset, and Westmoreland counties, Pennsylvania, and Washington County, Maryland; and operates 17 automated bank teller machines. AmeriServ Financial, Inc. is headquartered in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans. The company also offers consumer loans, such as automobile, recreational vehicles, boat, home improvement, and personal loans. In addition, it provides trust administration, estate settlement, and fiduciary services; and investment management services for trusts, agency accounts, individual retirement accounts, and foundations/endowments. Further, the company offers investment services and products, including financial needs analysis, mutual funds, securities trading, annuities, and life insurance; and security brokerage services. Additionally, it provides safe deposit boxes, night depositories, cashier's checks, bank-by-mail, ATMs, cash and transaction services, debit cards, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, utility bill collections, notary public service, cash management services, telephone banking, PC Internet banking, mobile banking, and other services for individuals and businesses. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 33 offices, including a main office in Warren County; branch offices in Warren, Butler, Clinton, Clermont, Fayette, Franklin, Hamilton, Montgomery, Preble, and Ross counties; and an operations center in Warren County, Ohio, as well as 36 ATMs. LCNB Corp. was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio.

