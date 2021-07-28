LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LZ. Raymond James started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday. They set a market perform rating for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.50.

NASDAQ LZ opened at $35.01 on Tuesday. LegalZoom.com has a 12 month low of $34.51 and a 12 month high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

