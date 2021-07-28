Lemonade (LMND) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.88) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). Lemonade had a negative net margin of 147.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 million. Lemonade’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lemonade to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LMND opened at $87.39 on Wednesday. Lemonade has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $188.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.68.

In other Lemonade news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,438,156.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 38.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lemonade stock. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,101,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,772,000. Lemonade makes up 58.3% of Thrive Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Thrive Capital Management LLC owned 1.95% of Lemonade at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMND shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lemonade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

