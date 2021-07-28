Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.100-$12.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.07 billion-$4.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.08 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LII. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lennox International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Lennox International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Lennox International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $306.00.

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $332.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.85. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $259.62 and a 52-week high of $356.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $336.26.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 343.80%. As a group, analysts predict that Lennox International will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 37.02%.

In other news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 596 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.21, for a total value of $203,957.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,929.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas L. Young sold 8,704 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.97, for a total transaction of $2,915,578.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,044,155.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,117 shares of company stock valued at $8,207,102 in the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

