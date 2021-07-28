Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lexicon Genetics Incorporated is a leader in defining the functions of genes for drug discovery using large-scale knockout mouse technology. Lexicon has invented high-throughput gene trapping technology to discover thousands of genes and expand its OmniBank library of tens of thousands of mouse clones. The Company uses an integrated platform of functional genomic technologies to accelerate large-scale analysis of mammalian gene function for drug discovery. “

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of LXRX opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $9.65. The firm has a market cap of $488.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.33.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 80.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 181,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,226 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 459.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 87,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 71,858 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,006,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,603 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 167.1% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 28,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 17,958 shares during the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.