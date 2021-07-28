Lightning Bitcoin One Day Volume Hits $3,415.00 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $3,415.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00002079 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.52 or 0.00344967 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007024 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000598 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

