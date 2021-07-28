Linamar (TSE:LNR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Linamar (TSE:LNR) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$99.00 target price on the stock.

LNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$105.00 to C$98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Linamar alerts:

Shares of LNR stock opened at C$72.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$77.19. Linamar has a 1 year low of C$37.15 and a 1 year high of C$91.98. The firm has a market cap of C$4.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$2.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.78 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Linamar will post 8.1700006 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Linamar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Linamar’s payout ratio is presently 7.39%.

In other Linamar news, Senior Officer Roxanne Phyllis Rose sold 1,734 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.55, for a total value of C$134,471.70. Also, Senior Officer Roger Fulton sold 7,000 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.00, for a total transaction of C$532,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$73,416.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.