Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,577,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 342,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $98,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 20,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LNC opened at $60.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.23. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $71.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.55%. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.75%.

LNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.93.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

