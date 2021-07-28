LINKA Reaches Market Cap of $2.03 Million (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. One LINKA coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. LINKA has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and $119,685.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LINKA has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LINKA Profile

LINKA (LINKA) is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

