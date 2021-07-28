Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.070-$3.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $510 million-$524 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $468.72 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. CL King began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Littelfuse has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $260.75.

Shares of Littelfuse stock traded up $15.24 on Wednesday, hitting $260.41. The stock had a trading volume of 117,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,041. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Littelfuse has a twelve month low of $165.45 and a twelve month high of $287.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $252.58.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.76 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 12.26%. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 39,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $10,005,651.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 219,881 shares in the company, valued at $56,151,010.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cary T. Fu sold 2,145 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.72, for a total value of $565,679.40. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,695 shares of company stock worth $13,581,573. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

